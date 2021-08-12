UN Has No Concrete Information on World Leaders Attending UNGA Amid Delta - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United Nations does not have a list of world leaders planning to participate in-person in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) high-level week in September, given the fluid situation amid the surge of the Delta strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We all have to see what the situation will be in late September. Right now, the format of the GA... remains unchanged," Dujarric said when asked to provide specific information regarding which state officials indicated they will attend the event in person.

"I assume that a lot of plans will be made at the last minute because of the changing situation with the Delta variant."

Earlier, the United Nations decided that member states will choose whether to deliver their national addresses from the UN General Assembly podium in New York or sent a pre-recorded video message for the high-level week kicking off on September 21.

Last year, due to COVID-19 concerns and related travel restrictions, the annual gathering was held virtually with world leaders speaking through pre-recorded messages screened at UN headquarters.