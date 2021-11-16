UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Confirmation Of Poland Using Water Canons On Refugees, Urges Not Using Force

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

UN Has No Confirmation of Poland Using Water Canons on Refugees, Urges Not Using Force

The United Nations has no confirmation of Polish security forces reportedly using water cannons against migrants at the Belarus border, but if confirmed, such treatment would be considered wrong, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United Nations has no confirmation of Polish security forces reportedly using water cannons against migrants at the Belarus border, but if confirmed, such treatment would be considered wrong, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a confirmation on that," Haq said during a press briefing when asked to comment on the reports. "Obviously, if there was any such treatment, that would be wrong. There should not be any use of force in dealing with this population."

Related Topics

United Nations Water Belarus Border

Recent Stories

EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss ..

EU Energy Chief, Ukrainian Energy Minister Discuss Nord Stream 2 Certification S ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for visitors, atte ..

COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for visitors, attendants: P&SHD

1 minute ago
 US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies Aft ..

US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belar ..

1 minute ago
 Portugal Backs Further Investments in Gas, Oil - E ..

Portugal Backs Further Investments in Gas, Oil - Energy Deputy Minister

1 minute ago
 Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany ..

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany on Nord Stream 2 Certification ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Aze ..

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.