UN Has No Confirmation of Poland Using Water Canons on Refugees, Urges Not Using Force

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United Nations has no confirmation of Polish security forces reportedly using water cannons against migrants at the Belarus border, but if confirmed, such treatment would be considered wrong, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a confirmation on that," Haq said during a press briefing when asked to comment on the reports. "Obviously, if there was any such treatment, that would be wrong. There should not be any use of force in dealing with this population."