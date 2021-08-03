UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Data On Blast In Kabul But 'Concerned' About Overall Situation - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:25 PM

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday he has not yet seen the reports of an explosion in Kabul nearby the house of the Afghan Defense Minister, but added that the world body is extremely concerned about the situation in different parts of the country

"I had not seen those reports. I don't want to comment on that I have no details on," Dujarric said when asked whether the United Nations had information on the incident. "We, of course, are extremely concerned by the fighting that we're seeing different parts of Afghanistan."

