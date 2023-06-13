UN Has No Data on Ukraine Using Grain Corridor to Launch Naval Drones at Russia

The United Nations has no information about Ukraine using a maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea intended to facilitate grain shipments to launch naval drones against Russia, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United Nations has no information about Ukraine using a maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea intended to facilitate grain shipments to launch naval drones against Russia, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"I think issues having to do with the corridor are dealt with in Istanbul through the Joint Coordination Center and it is obviously important that all agreements are respected but I don't have any data on that," Dujarric told a briefing.

Speaking with war correspondents earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine regularly uses the humanitarian corridor to launch naval drones to attack the Russian fleet.

Russia, Putin said, is considering exiting the grain deal, which is set to expire on July 17. The president will host African leaders soon and plans to discuss the grain deal with them. Russia is ready to supply grain to the poorest nations "free of charge," Putin said.