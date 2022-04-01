UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Information About Attacks On Railway Tankers With Chlorine In Ukraine- Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 11:02 PM

UN Has No Information About Attacks on Railway Tankers With Chlorine in Ukraine- Spokesman

The United Nations has no information about possible attacks on railway tankers with containing chlorine, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United Nations has no information about possible attacks on railway tankers with containing chlorine, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

Deputy Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said earlier in the day there is credible information that Ukrainian nationalists are planning a provocation in the Kharkiv region, including attacks on railway tankers containing up to 800 tonnes of chlorine.

"We do not have information on this. Of course, we are open to receiving information from the parties," Haq said during a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson called on all sides in Ukraine to avoid any actions that could escalate the situation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops . The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and civilians are not in danger.

