UN Has No Information On Alleged Russia Hack Attack Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United Nations has no information about the alleged hack attack by a Russia-linked cyber group targeting information concerning the development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the West, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) said the group APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear" that are "almost certainly" operated as part of Russian intelligence services, have tried to steal valuable information from the UK, US and Canadian vaccine researchers.

"We have no comment or information on the hacking reports," Dujarric said.

The operation to expose malign actors was conducted jointly by the US National Security Agency, Canada's Communications Security Establishment and the US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the actions of the hackers.

Russia has denied any involvement in the hacking of Western pharmaceutical companies or other entities involved in vaccine research.

