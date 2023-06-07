UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Information On Circumstances Behind Kakhovka Dam Destruction - Griffiths

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 01:40 AM

UN Has No Information on Circumstances Behind Kakhovka Dam Destruction - Griffiths

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United Nations has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam in southern Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.

"The United Nations has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction in the hydroelectric power plant and dam," Griffiths said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power station suffered damage, resulting in water flowing uncontrollably downstream. The situation poses a risk of major flooding, power outages and water shortages on both sides of the Dnieper River.

