UN Has No Information on Moscow Drone Attack, Urges Stopping Attacks on Civilians - Haq

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United Nations does not have any information as to who is responsible for the latest drone attack on Moscow, but opposes any such attacks on civilian facilities, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"We don't have any information on who is responsible for this attack. But certainly, we are against any and all attacks on civilian facilities and we want them to stop," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations most of the time is unable to confirm or dispute who is behind various attacks in conflicts, Haq added.

On Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the city's business center. The two office buildings were damaged but there were no casualties.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations said earlier on Monday that the Kiev regime's conduct is starting to resemble the methods of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) or Chechen terrorists.