UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday that he has no information regarding the state of health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We have no information about Chairman Kim Jong Un," Guterres said when asked whether he discussed with North Korean officials the health and whereabouts of Kim.

The North Korean leader had disappeared from public life in the past several weeks and his absence fueled rumors that he is gravely ill or has died.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he has "a very good idea" about Kim's status, but cannot publicly disclose it. Trump also said he wishes Kim well.