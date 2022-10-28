UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Mandate To Probe Alleged Biological Weapons Programs In Ukraine - Official

Published October 28, 2022

UN Has No Mandate to Probe Alleged Biological Weapons Programs in Ukraine - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United Nations has no mandate to investigate whether biological weapons programs are being run on Ukrainian territory, Deputy to the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Adedeji Ebo said on Thursday.

"The United Nations currently has neither the mandate nor the technical or operational capacity to investigate this information," Ebo told a UN Security Council meeting on bio-laboratories in Ukraine.

The United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons programs, he added.

In February, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million on the biological laboratories in Ukraine which were part of the US military biological program.

In June, the Pentagon said that the United States has helped provide support to 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine in order to improve biological security and monitor diseases.

