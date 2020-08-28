UN Has No Mandate to Say Whether US or Russia Violated Deconfliction in Syria - Spokesman

The United Nations has no mandate to determine whether the United States or Russia was responsible for violating the deconfliction mechanism in Syria earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

The United States said a Russian military vehicle struck a coalition vehicle in northeast Syria on August 25. However, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said the patrol of the Russian military police in Syria took all possible measures to prevent an incident with the US military.

"We do not have a mandate in that area," Dujarric said when asked if the United Nations had been asked to determine which country violated the existing deconfliction protocols.

Dijarric also said that the United Nations had no comment on the incident except to call on all the parties to support the political process currently taking place in Geneva via a new round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee talks.

The US National Security Council earlier accused Russian servicemen of being behind a collision with the US military vehicle, despite numerous videos from the scene indicating that the Russian troops made several attempts to part ways with their US counterparts in a safe manner.

The Russian Defense Ministry said information on the Russian patrol's path, strength and the fact that it would be accompanied by an attack helicopter was all sent to the US military in accordance with the bilateral agreements between the two countries.