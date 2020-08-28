UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Has No Mandate To Say Whether US Or Russia Violated Deconfliction In Syria - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:27 PM

UN Has No Mandate to Say Whether US or Russia Violated Deconfliction in Syria - Spokesman

The United Nations has no mandate to determine whether the United States or Russia was responsible for violating the deconfliction mechanism in Syria earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United Nations has no mandate to determine whether the United States or Russia was responsible for violating the deconfliction mechanism in Syria earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

The United States said a Russian military vehicle struck a coalition vehicle in northeast Syria on August 25. However, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said the patrol of the Russian military police in Syria took all possible measures to prevent an incident with the US military.

"We do not have a mandate in that area," Dujarric said when asked if the United Nations had been asked to determine which country violated the existing deconfliction protocols.

Dijarric also said that the United Nations had no comment on the incident except to call on all the parties to support the political process currently taking place in Geneva via a new round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee talks.

The US National Security Council earlier accused Russian servicemen of being behind a collision with the US military vehicle, despite numerous videos from the scene indicating that the Russian troops made several attempts to part ways with their US counterparts in a safe manner.

The Russian Defense Ministry said information on the Russian patrol's path, strength and the fact that it would be accompanied by an attack helicopter was all sent to the US military in accordance with the bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Related Topics

Attack Police United Nations Syria Russia Vehicle Geneva United States August All From

Recent Stories

Russia's Putin Holds Trust of 58% of Country's Cit ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan bowl in 1st England T20

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Near New Zealand' Nort ..

3 minutes ago

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

5 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.