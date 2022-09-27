UrduPoint.com

UN 'Has No Plans' To Be Involved In Russian Referendums - Spokesperson

The United Nations has no plans to be involved in the referendums conducted in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to join the Russian Federation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"No, there is no plan for the United Nations to be involved in that way, shape or form," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the referendums on Wednesday afternoon on the request of the United States, Albania and Ukraine.

On Monday, Moscow released the first results of the referendums on the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to join Russia.

With 14.22% of processed ballots in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), 97.91% of residents have supported the DPR accession to Russia.

Meanwhile, with 12.56% processed ballots in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), 97.82% of residents voted to join Russia.

With 18% and 14% of the votes counted in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region, respectively, 98.19% and 96.97% of residents supported their respective regions to join Russia.

