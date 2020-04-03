UN Has No Plans to Cancel General Assembly High-Level Week in September Yet - Spokesman

The United Nations does not have any plans yet to cancel the 75th session of the General Assembly High-Level week scheduled for September in New York in light of the health threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United Nations does not have any plans yet to cancel the 75th session of the General Assembly High-Level week scheduled for September in New York in light of the health threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"No plans that I am aware of," Dujarric told reporters when asked whether it is being considered to cancel the event, following the decision to postpone the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow until 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns.

While the COP26 was planned to be held in November, the UN General Assembly is scheduled to take place earlier - on September 15-30 - in New York, the so-called epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the US state of New York has risen to 92,381 as of Thursday, with 51,809 cases reported in the city alone, and the situation is only expected to worsen in the weeks ahead, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.