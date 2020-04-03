UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Has No Plans To Cancel General Assembly High-Level Week In September Yet - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:02 AM

UN Has No Plans to Cancel General Assembly High-Level Week in September Yet - Spokesman

The United Nations does not have any plans yet to cancel the 75th session of the General Assembly High-Level week scheduled for September in New York in light of the health threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United Nations does not have any plans yet to cancel the 75th session of the General Assembly High-Level week scheduled for September in New York in light of the health threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"No plans that I am aware of," Dujarric told reporters when asked whether it is being considered to cancel the event, following the decision to postpone the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow until 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns.

While the COP26 was planned to be held in November, the UN General Assembly is scheduled to take place earlier - on September 15-30 - in New York, the so-called epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the US state of New York has risen to 92,381 as of Thursday, with 51,809 cases reported in the city alone, and the situation is only expected to worsen in the weeks ahead, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Related Topics

Assembly Governor United Nations Glasgow New York United States September November Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

2 hours ago

Democrats postpone White House nominating conventi ..

4 minutes ago

Latin America's biggest cemetery braces for impact ..

4 minutes ago

Serbian President Expects First Russian Plane With ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.