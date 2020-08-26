UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional Committee Session - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United Nations cannot provide at present any information as to when will the Syrian Constitutional Committee resume its session after four members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Following a nine-month break, the Syrian Constitutional Committee reconvened in Geneva on Monday, but the meeting was suspended hours later after tests revealed that four participants were infected.

"Not at this point," Dujarric said when asked whether the United Nations could tell when the talks would resume.

"Mr. Pedersen [UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen] is continuing his consultations."

Dujarric also said Pedersen's office is expected to issue an update on the situation later on Wednesday.

The decision to form a body of 150 Syrians with equal representation for government, opposition and civil society and tasked with amending and rewriting the nation's constitution was made in January 2018 during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress organized by Russia in Sochi. However, it was not until October 30, 2019, that the Committee could hold its first session.