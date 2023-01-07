UrduPoint.com

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United Nations has not seen big military clashes in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to cease fighting over the Orthodox Christmas period, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"What our colleagues on the ground are telling us is that they have not seen reports of intense or major fighting," Dujarric told a briefing.

That is with a caveat that the UN is not monitoring the front lines, he added.

On January 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops have been ordered to impose a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of contact with Ukraine starting January 6.

