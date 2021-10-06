UrduPoint.com

UN Has Not Received Request From Taliban For $90Mln To Pay Energy Bills - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

UN Has Not Received Request From Taliban for $90Mln to Pay Energy Bills - Spokesman

The United Nations has not received any requests from any entity in Afghanistan to pay bills to electricity suppliers before Kabul faces a mass blackout, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The United Nations has not received any requests from any entity in Afghanistan to pay bills to electricity suppliers before Kabul faces a mass blackout, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Media reported earlier this week that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) had asked the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to provide $90 million to settle the unpaid bills.

"We've seen these media reports," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "UNAMA has not received any requests from any Afghan entity to make any payments regarding energy which is what the report cited."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Electricity Russia Media From Million

Recent Stories

'All Clear' Given in Texas High School Shooting, S ..

'All Clear' Given in Texas High School Shooting, Students Exiting Building - Rep ..

2 seconds ago
 UN envoy calls for 'inclusive settlement' to end Y ..

UN envoy calls for 'inclusive settlement' to end Yemen war

3 minutes ago
 Provinces urged to follow Punjab, ICT in bringing ..

Provinces urged to follow Punjab, ICT in bringing down flour prices

3 minutes ago
 MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee invites busi ..

MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee invites business community to participate ..

3 minutes ago
 Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

3 minutes ago
 Zahir's parents move Supreme Court for bail

Zahir's parents move Supreme Court for bail

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.