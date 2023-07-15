Open Menu

UN Has Not Started Using Bab Al-Hawa Border Crossing Despite Syria's Approval - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) United Nations humanitarian aid has not been going through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to Syria even though the Syrian government granted a six-month extension for its use, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"There have been no crossings of Bab al-Hawa with United Nations humanitarian aid," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson said the United Nations is talking to its partners on "modalities" and is looking at what exactly was said in the letter.

On Thursday, the Syrian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the UN Security Council president asking that it be disseminated to all members.

The letter said Syria granted the United Nations permission to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing point for an additional six months because the Security Council's co-penholders of the Syria file have refused to amend their draft resolution on the use of border crossings according to Russia's proposal.

Earlier this week, the members of the UN Security Council did not agree on extending the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which enables the delivery of aid to Syria. Russia proposed an extension on the use of this border crossing for six months, but it did not garner enough votes to pass. Western countries, including in the UN Secretariat, have said they seek a nine-month extension.

