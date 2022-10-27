UrduPoint.com

UN Has Nothing Further To Say On Secretariat's Legal Mandate - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 10:37 PM

UN Has Nothing Further to Say on Secretariat's Legal Mandate - Spokesperson

The United Nations has nothing additional to say from what the UN Legal Department representative Serpa Soares told the Security Council on Wednesday's meeting on the legal mandate of the Secretariat, spokesperson for the world body Farhan Haq said on Thursday

Soares sought to explain the United Nation's official position over whether the Secretariat has a legal mandate to investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine on the request of the Western states. However, Soares did not directly answer the question, saying he did not want to engage in hypotheticals.

"I don't have anything further to say to what the legal counsel said yesterday, I think that remains our authoritative stand on this issue," Haq said during a press briefing.

However, Haq also said the United Nations continues to be "guided by the member states.

"

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council met on the requested of Russia in order to clarify the legal basis of the UN Charter.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia then sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saying Russia will proceed based on the understanding that the Secretariat will not engage in any action.

Last week, the leading members of the so-called collective West requested the Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for use in the special military operation in Ukraine. Nebenzia dismissed the allegations in a letter to Guterres and criticized the Secretariat for siding with the West without having a legal mandate to conduct an investigation as requested by the Western states.

