UN Has Over 400 Coronavirus Cases Within Its System - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) More than 400 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 within the United Nations system, Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"There are a total of 413 cases of people who've tested COVID[-19] positive in the UN system. 55... are in New York ," Dujarric said. "We've had one death.

Someone whose work was under UNDP consultant's contract here in New York who passed away this week."

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. There have been more than 3.9 million coronavirus cases recorded globally so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Numerous countries have imposed restrictions, including self-isolation, social distancing, temporary shutdown of many businesses, and other measures.

