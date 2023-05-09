UrduPoint.com

UN Has Seen No Formal Response On Letter To Putin Regarding Grain Deal - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The UN has received no formal response to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the grain deal, Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"There is no formal response so far," Haq told a briefing when asked about the letter.

The UN Secretary-General handed over a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressed to Putin, with his ideas about the continuation of the UN-brokered grain deal. Russia is unsatisfied with the deal because it is not getting its ammonia exported onto the world markets, which is part of the whole agreement.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

