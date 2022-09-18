UrduPoint.com

UN Head Responsible For Ensuring US Fulfills Visa Obligations - Polyanskiy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

UN Head Responsible for Ensuring US Fulfills Visa Obligations - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has a special responsibility to ensure that the United States fulfils its obligations of issuing visas to foreign delegates that are planning to attend the UN, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"It is no coincidence that we are talking about Antonio Guterres. The parties to the UN Headquarters agreement are the United States and the world organization. Therefore, its Secretary General has a special responsibility because he acts as a guarantor of compliance with the provisions of this document by the host state," Polyanskiy said.

The diplomat recalled that the United States has repeatedly refused to issue visas to diplomats from countries pursuing an independent policy.

The unacceptability of such actions by the US has been repeatedly noted in the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on Relations with the Host Country. The General Assembly for the third year in a row adopts resolutions by consensus, "instructing the Secretary General to seriously consider the possibility of launching a UN-US arbitration if the problems are not resolved within a reasonable and limited time," Polyanskiy said.

On Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of Russian delegation members who are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have not yet received visas.

