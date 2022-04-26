UrduPoint.com

UN Head Says Necessary To Create Conditions For Dialogue On Ukraine, Ceasefire At Earliest

UN Head Says Necessary to Create Conditions for Dialogue on Ukraine, Ceasefire at Earliest

It is necessary to create the conditions for a dialogue on Ukraine and a ceasefire as soon as possible, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) It is necessary to create the conditions for a dialogue on Ukraine and a ceasefire as soon as possible, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create conditions for a peaceful solution," Guterres said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

