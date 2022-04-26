UN Head Says Necessary to Create Conditions for Dialogue on Ukraine, Ceasefire at Earliest

(@FahadShabbir)

It is necessary to create the conditions for a dialogue on Ukraine and a ceasefire as soon as possible, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) It is necessary to create the conditions for a dialogue on Ukraine and a ceasefire as soon as possible, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create conditions for a peaceful solution," Guterres said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.