UN Head Urges Governments To Protect Reporters, Boost Press Freedom Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on governments around the world to protect journalists and improve press freedom amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

"I urge governments and leaders of all kinds to do everything in their power to protect journalists and media workers, and to strengthen press freedom, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," Guterres said.

Speaking at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's event to mark World Press Freedom Day, Guterres noted the media today faces a new challenge - an outbreak of misinformation surrounding COVID-19.

"The antidote to this pandemic of misinformation is fact-based news and analysis," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-general noted that many journalists have experienced increased restrictions and disproportionate punishments since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres noted.

While temporary limits on movement are necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, they should never be used as a pretense for cracking down on the media, Guterres said.

Now, more than ever, reporters need to document what is happening to them so that people throughout the world are able to differentiate between facts and fiction, Guterres added.

