UN Headquarters in New York Prepares to Open Doors for High-Level Week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) UN headquarters complex in New York City is preparing for the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and the high-level week starting September 21.

After 3:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will close the 75th session of the General Assembly and deliver remarks to mark the opening of a new chapter at the main policymaking UN body.

Inside the General Assembly hall, which will welcome at least 83 world leaders next week, UN staff can be seen arranging chairs to maintain the six feet distance to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 disease among the diplomats.

Over the past week, the hallways at the United Nations, separated by signs suggesting to keep two-way traffic to avoid congregation, have seen a noticeable increase in the number of diplomats who had arrived to work in the upcoming General Assembly.

To prevent personnel and delegates from catching COVID-19, the United Nations placed signs all over the building reminding visitors always to wear a mask, avoid face-to-face meetings and regularly wash hands.

Although the United Nations said earlier no side meetings were planned for the high-level week, cubicles for bilateral negotiations are being installed in some areas, along with metal detectors and improvised gates.

Outside the building, personnel can be seen installing UN flags, constructing podiums for speakers and trimming trees and lawns.

UN K-9 Teams have also already arrived at the headquarters and are seen walking with dogs to get them accustomed to the territory and diplomats who sometimes stay in lines to greet the animals.