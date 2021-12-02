UrduPoint.com

UN Headquarters In New York Surrounded By Police Responding To Man Armed With Gun

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:50 PM

The United Nations headquarters complex in New York City is surrounded by police responding to a man armed with a shotgun, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Thursday

First Avenue and streets around the United Nations headquarters are blocked for traffic and a helicopter is seen flying over the building in midtown Manhattan.

