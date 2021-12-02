UN Headquarters in New York Surrounded by Police Responding to Man Armed With Gun

The United Nations headquarters complex in New York City is surrounded by police responding to a man armed with a shotgun, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Nations headquarters complex in New York City is surrounded by police responding to a man armed with a shotgun, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Thursday.

First Avenue and streets around the United Nations headquarters are blocked for traffic and a helicopter is seen flying over the building in midtown Manhattan.