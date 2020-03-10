UN Headquarters to Close for General Public Due to Coronavirus - Spokesman

The United Nations headquarters in New York will close its doors to the general public and suspend all tours in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday

"Out of an abundance of caution and following the decision to reduce the number of staff present in the UN Secretariat, it has been decided to close the complex to the general public and to temporarily suspend all guided tours until further notice," Dujarric said.

The new arrangements will take effect on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 a.m. GMT), Dujarric said.

There are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection among United Nations staff at present, Dujarric added.