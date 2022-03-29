UN helicopter crashes in NE DR Congo

(@FahadShabbir)

A helicopter of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) crashed Tuesday in the Rutshuru territory of DR Congo's northeastern North Kivu province

According to a briefing by MONUSCO, a helicopter on an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission crashed around 12:00, local time. The causes of the crash remain unknown, according to the briefing, adding that a search-and-rescue mission is under preparation.

According to the same source, preliminary information indicates that seven persons were on board the crashed helicopter.