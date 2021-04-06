UrduPoint.com
UN Helping Thousands Displaced By Civil Strife In Northern Mozambique - Refugee Agency

Emergency aid efforts have been expanded to help multiple thousands of people fleeing attacks by insurgents in northern Mozambique, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Babar Baloch said at a press briefing on Tuesday

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, continues to work around the clock to assist thousands of people reaching safety in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province," Baloch said. "A recent attack by insurgents on the coastal town of Palma has forced out at least 11,000 people, with thousands more reported to be trapped inside the area."

Civilians have been arriving in Pemba, Nangade, Mueda and Montepuez by foot, road, and boat since March 24, following the attack and the humanitarian flights that helped evacuate hundreds at first have now been suspended pending further clearance by authorities, Baloch said.

"UNHCR teams in Pemba have received worrying reports from displaced populations that over 1,000 people fleeing Mozambique and trying to enter Tanzania were not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum. ... UNHCR calls on Mozambique's neighbors to provide access to territory and asylum procedures for those escaping violence and seeking protection," he said.

Three years of turmoil in northern Mozambique have displaced nearly 700,000 people in the country and UNHCR officials have warned that this number could cross the million mark by June if the ongoing violence does not stop, Baloch added.

