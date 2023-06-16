UN High Commissioner Condemns Killing of West Darfur Governor - UN

The UN condemns the killing of the governor of Sudanese West Darfur, Khamis Abdullah Abbakar, after being arrested by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and expects all those responsible to be held accountable, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Jeremy Laurence said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The UN condemns the killing of the governor of Sudanese West Darfur, Khamis Abdullah Abbakar, after being arrested by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and expects all those responsible to be held accountable, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Jeremy Laurence said on Friday.

"All those responsible for this killing must be held to account, including those who bear command responsibility. Alongside liability of the direct perpetrator, Governor Abbakar was in the RSF's custody, and it was the RSF's responsibility to keep him safe," Laurence said in a statement.

The conflict in Sudan has taken on an ethnic dimension with RSF targeting the Masalit community, according to the UN human rights body.

The governor, a Masalit, was taken into custody hours after he had criticized the RSF for attacking Masalits and the region's critical infrastructure, the statement read.

The UN also said that they were concerned about the rise of hate speech as it could further inflame tensions.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the RSF broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, 702 people have been killed, 5,687 wounded in the clashes, and over 1.6 million displaced amid the continuing violence.