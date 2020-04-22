UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Condemns Execution Of Child Offenders In Iran

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:57 PM

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Condemns Execution of Child Offenders in Iran

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has condemned the execution of underage offenders in Iran, two of whom participated in COVID-19 prison riots, and reiterated her call upon Tehran to drop all such death sentences, her press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has condemned the execution of underage offenders in Iran, two of whom participated in COVID-19 prison riots, and reiterated her call upon Tehran to drop all such death sentences, her press service said on Wednesday.

"Despite repeated interventions and engagement by my own Office with the Government of Iran on this issue, the sentencing and executions of child offenders continue. This is both regrettable and, given the clear illegality of these actions, reprehensible. I repeat my call on Iranian authorities to honour its international human rights obligations, immediately halt all executions of juvenile offenders and commute all such death sentences," Bachelet said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the High Commissioner's office, inmates Shayan Saeedpour from the Saqez prison in Kurdistan Province and Danial Zeinolabedini from the Miandoab prison in West Azerbaijan Province were executed earlier this month after rioting against jail conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Both of them were sentenced to death for crimes allegedly committed under the age of 18.

Bachelet said their deaths raised "grave concerns about the possibility of expedited executions of other death-row prisoners who were involved in those protests."

Another inmate convicted when he was under 18, Majid Esmailzadeh from the Ardabil prison in Ardabil Province, was executed on April 18, according to the press release.

Iranian law allows the death penalty for boys from age 15 and for girls from age nine. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and numerous other international institutions have repeatedly urged the Iranian authorities to release all death-row minor offenders and cease the practice of their execution.

Related Topics

Riots United Nations Iran Jail Ardabil Tehran Azerbaijan March April All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces virtual sports even ..

1 minute ago

Moin Akhtar: A legend of Pakistan’s Showbiz indu ..

2 minutes ago

Strengthening rupee to reduce inflation, loans: Mi ..

6 minutes ago

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

8 minutes ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Holding Clinical Trials for 5 Medicines for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.