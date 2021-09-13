UN High Commissioner for Refugees Arrives in Kabul to Assess Humanitarian Needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced on Monday that he arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul to assess Afghanistan's humanitarian needs.

"This morning I have landed in Kabul.

During my visit I will assess the country's acute humanitarian needs and the situation of 3.5 million displaced Afghans. I am grateful to all UN, NGO and other humanitarian workers who are working hard on the ground to meet those needs," Grandi wrote on Twitter.