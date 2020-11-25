UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi condemned on Wednesday the twin explosion in the central Afghan city of Bamyan that had left dozens of civilians killed and injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi condemned on Wednesday the twin explosion in the central Afghan city of Bamyan that had left dozens of civilians killed and injured.

The blast in Bamyan took place at a local marketplace on Tuesday. According to local officials, 14 people were killed and at least 50 others injured.

"All acts of violence in Afghanistan are horrible but yesterday's attack in Bamyan, which killed civilians in a peaceful, tolerant city is especially despicable and must be condemned with utmost force. My solidarity with the courageous people of Bamyan at this terrible time," Grandi wrote on Twitter.

According to reports by Afghan media, the death toll from the attack has reached 17 people.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.