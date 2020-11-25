UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN High Commissioner For Refugees Condemns Deadly Attack In Afghanistan's Bamyan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:22 PM

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Condemns Deadly Attack in Afghanistan's Bamyan

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi condemned on Wednesday the twin explosion in the central Afghan city of Bamyan that had left dozens of civilians killed and injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi condemned on Wednesday the twin explosion in the central Afghan city of Bamyan that had left dozens of civilians killed and injured.

The blast in Bamyan took place at a local marketplace on Tuesday. According to local officials, 14 people were killed and at least 50 others injured.

"All acts of violence in Afghanistan are horrible but yesterday's attack in Bamyan, which killed civilians in a peaceful, tolerant city is especially despicable and must be condemned with utmost force. My solidarity with the courageous people of Bamyan at this terrible time," Grandi wrote on Twitter.

According to reports by Afghan media, the death toll from the attack has reached 17 people.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan United Nations Twitter Media All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

3 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.