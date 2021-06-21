UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN High Commissioner For Refugees Thanks Colombia For Migration Policy Toward Venezuelans

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:55 PM

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Thanks Colombia for Migration Policy Toward Venezuelans

Colombia's migration policy represents the largest humanitarian feat in Latin America, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during the World Refugee Day commemoration ceremony in Bogota, thanking the Colombian people for their generosity and fraternity toward Venezuelan migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Colombia's migration policy represents the largest humanitarian feat in Latin America, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during the World Refugee Day commemoration ceremony in Bogota, thanking the Colombian people for their generosity and fraternity toward Venezuelan migrants.

It was the most important humanitarian gesture that was made in Latin America in the context of migration management, as well as of refugee protection management, the Colombian government cited the High Commissioner as saying on Sunday.

According to Filippo Grandi, the decision of the Colombian government to create a Temporary Statute of Protection for Venezuelan Migrants has served as inspiration for other regulatory processes, such as the one initiated in Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador. He added that these initiatives, which could benefit more than 3 million Venezuelans, should serve as a model of solidarity worldwide.

In addition, Grandi expressed his admiration for the people from the community of Barranquilla, north of Colombia, that are working hand in hand with displaced people, refugees, and migrants.

He said that the general message of the local authorities and the representatives of private sector was that the inclusion of people not only benefits Venezuelans in particular, but also contributes to the city growth in general.

Finally, Grandi extended an invitation to the Government of Colombian President Ivan Duque to present the country's experience in handling the Venezuelan migration crisis at a high-level meeting of the Global Compact on Refugees to be held in December in Geneva.

With over 5 million Venezuelans now living abroad, the vast majority in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean, this has become one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with a special impact on Colombia.

Colombia announced 10-year protective status for 1.7 million displaced Venezuelans in February.

Related Topics

World Barranquilla Bogota Geneva Ecuador Peru Dominican Republic Colombia February December Sunday From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

7 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

21 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

35 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

37 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

39 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.