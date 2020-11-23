MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The international community should continue to provide support to the Afghan peace process or face the possibility of being confronted with a humanitarian disaster, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Monday.

Grandi spoke at the end of a five-day visit to Afghanistan as a donor pledging conference aimed at raising funds for the war-torn country takes place in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"We have seen this happen several times in past decades. This disastrous scenario would require the mobilization of substantial humanitarian assistance under the most challenging security and logistical circumstances," Grandi said, as quoted in a press release published by the UN Refugee Agency.

Almost 300,000 Afghan nationals have been internally displaced in 2020 so far as violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage the country, Grandi remarked. In total, as many as 2.4 million Afghan refugees are based in neighboring countries such as Iran and Afghanistan, the UN commissioner added.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are currently ongoing in the Qatari capital of Doha. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Peace told Sputnik on Thursday that the two sides have finalized the procedure for the negotiations, after two months of discussions so far.