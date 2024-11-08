UN highlights continued suffering of civilians hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza, Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The month-long brutal Israeli siege in northern Gaza has left civilians on the brink of disaster, preventing them from accessing the essentials for their survival, including water, UN humanitarians officials warned Friday amid reports of new airstrikes.

Aid workers are being forced to work in unsafe conditions, as insecurity and restrictions by Israeli forces prevent them from reaching people in need, Stephanie Tremblay, UN Associate Spokesperson, told reporters at the regular news briefing in New York, citing reports from the UN relief coordination office, OCHA.

“Palestinians there have absolutely no protection as the bombardment continues,” she said, reiterating that the entire population in north Gaza “is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence.”

That alarm was sounded last week by top UN officials and heads of global humanitarian organizations.

According to initial estimates by UN-partner agencies on the ground, about 14,000 displaced Palestinians in the area are staying in shelters and other sites, including three collective centres run by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), one other collective hub and six makeshift locations.

Despite ongoing hostilities, the World Health Organization (WHO) carried out its largest medical evacuation in over a year, moving 90 critically ill patients, including 38 children, to safety in the UAE and Romania.

Before the evacuation, WHO transferred 16 patients and 20 caregivers from northern Gaza to the Nasser Medical Complex in the south, Ms. Tremblay said, renewing WHO’s call for the establishment of safe corridors for patient evacuations.

Meanwhile, some 40 UN aid trucks coordinated by reproductive health agency, UNFPA, carrying essential medical and hygiene supplies, remain stranded at border points in Egypt and Jordan, awaiting clearance to enter Gaza.

Only 16 UNFPA trucks have made it through since the start of October. Last week, the agency managed to distribute some 6,300 dignity, hygiene, and postpartum kits in Deir al Balah.

In Gaza City, UNFPA delivered three inter-agency reproductive health kits to the Sahaba and Al Helou hospitals, along with 765 dignity kits to other partners.

Bombing has damaged infrastructure in south Lebanon, making roads impassable.

In the wider region, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah across the Blue Line of separation in southern Lebanon continues to exact a civilian toll.

“The IDF continued its airstrikes across Lebanon, including in the south, Saida, the Bekaa, Mount Lebanon, and in Beirut, resulting in multiple casualties. Hezbollah has launched several drones and rockets at Israel,” Ms. Tremblay, the associate spokesperson, said.

She added that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also reported the continuation of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) offensive in southern Lebanon, involving clashes with Hezbollah.

“The increasing impact on civilians is of grave concern and we condemn the loss of civilian lives. All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Amid the hostilities, UN agencies continue to support the humanitarian response in Lebanon, with a convoy delivering essential aid, including food, water and winter kits, to over 4,000 people in nine collective shelters in the town of Deir Al Ahmar in Baalbeck-Hermel Governorate in the northwest.

About 30,000 displaced people are sheltering in the Governorate. Many among them have been forced to relocate multiple times this week amid relentless airstrikes, while collective shelters are overstretched, with 85 per cent of them operating at maximum capacity.

Earlier in the day, UNIFIL reported that one of its convoys carrying newly-arrived peacekeepers to south Lebanon was passing Saida, when a drone strike occurred nearby.

Five peacekeepers were slightly injured in the incident and were treated by the Lebanese Red Cross on the spot. The Lebanese Army also confirmed that three of its soldiers at the nearby checkpoint were injured.

“The UN once again strongly reminds all actors to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and peacekeepers,” Ms. Tremblay said.

“The UN urges the parties to halt the violence immediately. The UN continues to support efforts towards a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution.”

