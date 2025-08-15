UN highlights need for peaceful resolution, as Trump & Putin prepare to meet on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The United Nations has reiterated the importance of dialogue as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to meet on Friday in Alaska, with the Ukraine war on top of their agenda.

The UN is stressing that any peace effort or deal must be consistent with the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the meeting, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric welcomed “dialogue at the highest level” between the two permanent members of the Security Council.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska at 11 AM local time (Midnight PST). The northern US state is separated from the mainland by Canada, while Russia lies just to the west across the Bering Strait and the International date Line.

Dujarric reaffirmed that the “[UN’s] position regarding the war in Ukraine remains the same.”

“We want an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards finding a just and sustainable and comprehensive peace, one that upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity and independence within internationally recognized border and in line with UN Charter, international law and all relevant UN resolutions,” he said.

Asked about reports that the United States and Russia would meet without Ukraine at the table, Dujarric recalled the UN’s principled view that, to reach a durable settlement, “it’s helpful to have all the parties of the conflict at the table, the same table.

“We’ll obviously be watching what happens, and we’re watching what comes out of it.”

The summit takes place against a backdrop of worsening humanitarian conditions. According to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA, hostilities continue to exact a heavy civilian toll, destroying homes and infrastructure, forcing thousands more to flee.

Between Monday and Wednesday alone, over 6,000 people evacuated their high-risk communities near frontlines in the Donetsk region, either through organized evacuations or of their own volition.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported this week that July saw the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since May 2022, with 286 people killed and 1,388 injured.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the rights mission has documented the deaths of at least 13,883 civilians, including 726 children, and 35,548 injured, including 2,234 children.

The two leaders are meeting at a U.S. military base in Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be in attendance. Zelenskyy spoke with Trump twice this week and has rejected the idea of territorial concessions to end the war.

Trump said Aug. 14 that the "more important meeting" will be one that includes both Zelenskyy and Putin. That will come next, he said.

“We're going to see what happens," Trump said Aug. 14. "And I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We'll see if they can get along, and if they can, it'll be great."