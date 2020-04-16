UrduPoint.com
UN Holds Talks On Afghanistan With Russia, US, Six Neighboring Nations - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Afghanistan's six neighboring countries as well as Russia and the United States held a virtual discussion on regional peace efforts, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Today, the UN Secretariat convened a discussion with member states on regional efforts to support peace in Afghanistan," Dujarric said. "The format brought together Afghanistan and six neighboring countries plus Russia and the Untied States in recognition of the importance of the region to Afghanistan's stability and sustainable development."

Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the United States and Uzbekistan participated in the virtual Meeting.

The discussion focused on a comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan through intra-Afghan negotiations and on the importance of regional cooperation in support to Afghanistan .

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban hit a roadblock earlier this month after the warring parties failed to finalize the terms of a prisoner swap, agreed to by the militants with the United States in February. Taliban delegates met with US negotiators in Doha earlier in April and agreed to free 20 Afghan administration officials.

