UN Hopeful Taliban Will Provide Secure Functioning Of Kabul Airport - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The United Nations hopes the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) will be able to secure the Kabul airport and enable its functioning after the departure of foreign troops from Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We very much hope that the Taliban will be able to secure the airport and provide an environment in which the airport can function,... in which aircraft operators feel that their planes can land and take off safely," Dujarric said.

On August 26, the Kabul airport and its surroundings were targeted by explosive devices. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that over 1,300 people had been injured in a series of terrorist attacks, with the death toll standing at 110 people. At least 13 US service members were killed in the attack, according to Defense Department.

Earlier on Monday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said the threat of another terror attack targeting the Kabul airport was still "real" and "active."

The US military's withdrawal from Afghanistan its scheduled to end on August 31. Since July, the United States and allied countries have evacuated approximately 122,000 people out of Afghanistan, including about 5,400 US citizens.

