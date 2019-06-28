UrduPoint.com
UN Hopeful Trump-Putin Talks On Non-Proliferation, Disarmament Will Bear Fruit - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

UN Hopeful Trump-Putin Talks on Non-Proliferation, Disarmament Will Bear Fruit - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United Nations hopes that the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on non-proliferation and disarmament ON the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, will be sucessful, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The progress and dialogue between the United States and the Russian Federation on issues of non-proliferation and disarmament are critical to setting the stage globally, and we do hope that these discussions bear fruit," Dujarric told reporters.

