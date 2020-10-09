UN Hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks in Moscow Lead to Ceasefire - Spokesman

The United Nations expressed hope that the Russian-brokered negotiations scheduled for Friday between Armenia and Azerbaijan will lead to the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United Nations expressed hope that the Russian-brokered negotiations scheduled for Friday between Armenia and Azerbaijan will lead to the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"We very much welcome the meeting that will take place and we hope that it would lead to, first and foremost, a cessation of hostilities," Dujarric said. "I think we have seen the very disturbing reports of civilians continuing to be to be killed or wounded."