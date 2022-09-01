UrduPoint.com

UN Hopes China Will Adopt Human Rights Chief's Recommendations On Xinjiang - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:51 PM

UN Hopes China Will Adopt Human Rights Chief's Recommendations on Xinjiang - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes the Chinese government will adopt the recommendations provided in the outgoing High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's report on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes the Chinese government will adopt the recommendations provided in the outgoing High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's report on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary General very much hopes that the government of China will take on board the recommendations put forward in the assessment by the High Commissioner for Human Rights," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Bachelet conducted an official visit to China May 23-28 and wrote a report that said the allegations of patterns of human rights abuses in Xinjiang are credible.

Some of the report's recommendations to China include releasing all individuals arbitrarily deprived of liberty; clarifying information of the whereabouts of detained individuals; investigating human rights violations in detention facilities and allowing establishing a UN Torture and Discrimination Department and an independent mechanism to conduct oversight.

Dujarric said the report has also confirmed what Guterres has been saying on Xinjiang for years - namely, that the Uyhgur community and its human rights must be respected to make them feel they belong to the country, Dujarric added.

Critics have said Bachelet's report has not been hard hitting about the alleged abuses in Xinjiang and that the Chinese government, having issued objections against the report, has pressured Bachelet not to release it.

Guterres, however, has said that he fully supports Bachelet's independent assessment on the human rights situation in China.

Related Topics

United Nations China Visit May All Government

Recent Stories

Germany's Habeck Says Not Relying on Nord Stream 1 ..

Germany's Habeck Says Not Relying on Nord Stream 1 for Winter Gas Supplies

48 seconds ago
 E.Guinea detains ex-minister over criticising pres ..

E.Guinea detains ex-minister over criticising president

49 seconds ago
 Serena, Venus reunite at US Open as Nadal, Swiatek ..

Serena, Venus reunite at US Open as Nadal, Swiatek eye last 32

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan's Imran Riza appointed UN Deputy Special ..

Pakistan's Imran Riza appointed UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon

53 seconds ago
 Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitat ..

Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: ..

37 minutes ago
 Cambodian dissident fights defamation claims at Fr ..

Cambodian dissident fights defamation claims at French trial

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.