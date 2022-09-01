(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes the Chinese government will adopt the recommendations provided in the outgoing High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's report on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary General very much hopes that the government of China will take on board the recommendations put forward in the assessment by the High Commissioner for Human Rights," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Bachelet conducted an official visit to China May 23-28 and wrote a report that said the allegations of patterns of human rights abuses in Xinjiang are credible.

Some of the report's recommendations to China include releasing all individuals arbitrarily deprived of liberty; clarifying information of the whereabouts of detained individuals; investigating human rights violations in detention facilities and allowing establishing a UN Torture and Discrimination Department and an independent mechanism to conduct oversight.

Dujarric said the report has also confirmed what Guterres has been saying on Xinjiang for years - namely, that the Uyhgur community and its human rights must be respected to make them feel they belong to the country, Dujarric added.

Critics have said Bachelet's report has not been hard hitting about the alleged abuses in Xinjiang and that the Chinese government, having issued objections against the report, has pressured Bachelet not to release it.

Guterres, however, has said that he fully supports Bachelet's independent assessment on the human rights situation in China.