UN Hopes Erdogan-Putin Meeting To Contribute To Extending Grain Agreement - Spokesman

Published October 12, 2022 | 09:58 PM

The United Nations hopes the upcoming meeting between the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will positively contribute to the extending the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United Nations hopes the upcoming meeting between the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will positively contribute to the extending the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We hope that the meeting will contribute to the Secretary General's aim - the practical end, which is obviously the expansion and extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, increasing facilization of Russian fertilizer and trade, and contribute to moving us in the right direction," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

