UN Hopes For Easter Ceasefire In Ukraine For Civilians To Get Aid - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The United Nations is hoping for an Easter truce in Ukraine so that civilians, mainly in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, can get the necessary aid, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United Nations is hoping for an Easter truce in Ukraine so that civilians, mainly in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, can get the necessary aid, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Orthodox Easter on Sunday, and appealed to the sides to the conflict to open a window for dialogue and peace.

"We still have much hope (for the pause in fighting in Ukraine), for that aid can get in and civilians, mainly in Mariupol can get to safety," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The humanitarian pause suggested by Guterres entails launching humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the embattled areas of Ukraine and enabling humanitarian convoys to reach the cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Mariupol and Kherson.

