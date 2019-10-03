UrduPoint.com
UN Hopes For Fruitful Resumption Of US-North Korea Denuclearization Talks - Spokesman

UN Hopes for Fruitful Resumption of US-North Korea Denuclearization Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Nations anticipates that a new round of talks between the United States and North Korea will be productive and result in denuclearization and peaceful settlement in the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We very much hope that the fruitful resumption of the US-North Korean dialogue will lead to denuclearization and peaceful settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Dujarric told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard said North Korea appeared to have fired several missiles, one of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The launch was the 11th missile test this year, but the first one involving a missile designed to be launched from a submarine.

The test came only hours after North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was reported as saying that Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5.

The United Nations said later on Wednesday said that the latest ballistic missile launch conducted by North Korea violates UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier on Thursday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik the UN Security Council might address the test launch on Friday.

