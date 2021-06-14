UN Hopes Incoming Israeli Government Deals With Palestinians in Good Faith - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The United Nations is hopeful Israel under the new administration will deal with the Palestinians in good faith, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are always hopeful for any developments that encourage progress between the parties," Haq said.

"We are hoping that as this new government takes office and starts its functions, it will move forward in good faith in terms of dealing with the Palestinians on the core concerns that the parties have."

Haq also said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the incoming government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and looked forward to cooperating with them.