UN Hopes Iran To Ensure Transparent Investigation Into Ukrainian Plane Crash - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United Nations expects Iran to ensure that a transparent and full investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian aircraft takes place, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have taken note of the announcement by the government the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Ukrainian air charter was 'unintentionally' shot down by the Iranian armed forces," Dujarric said. "For our part, it's very important that the authorities ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened, this tragic incident."

Dujarric added that such a probe should be conducted in accordance with Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Convention.

The annex outlines the rules on the notification, investigation and reporting of an accident involving an international civil aviation flight with the sole objective of preventing further accidents.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military on January 8, soon after departing from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.

