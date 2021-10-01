UN Hopes ISS to Remain Until 2030 With All Partners Fully Involved - Space Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United Nations is hopeful that the International Space Station (ISS) will remain operational until the year 2030 with all partners fully engaged, UN Office for Outer Space Affairs Director, Simonetta Di Pippo, told Sputnik.

"I'm confident that the space station will stay there with all the partners fully involved until 2030. That is my hope, but I cannot say anything on behalf of member states," Di Pippo said. "They launched another module to the station (and) when you send it up to the station you want to benefit from your investment. And so, if you launch a module, then you want the module to stay there functioning, providing results from a scientific standpoint for a certain number of years, in principle for a long period of time."

Di Pippo pointed out, however, the ISS is something developed on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement and is completely separate from what they do at the UN at least from the standpoint of how the legal framework is being built.

She went on to underscore that the space station is becoming quite old, and there are some other initiatives to develop other space stations in lower orbit from different countries.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he hopes US-Russian cooperation in the ISS will continue beyond 2030. Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is expected to discuss the possibility of extending the ISS operation beyond 2024 at his meeting with Nelson, set to take place in the fall. Russia is planning to stop using the ISS by 2028 and will create a national space station instead given risks posed by ISS worn-out equipment.