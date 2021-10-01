UrduPoint.com

UN Hopes ISS To Remain Until 2030 With All Partners Fully Involved - Space Chief

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:10 AM

UN Hopes ISS to Remain Until 2030 With All Partners Fully Involved - Space Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United Nations is hopeful that the International Space Station (ISS) will remain operational until the year 2030 with all partners fully engaged, UN Office for Outer Space Affairs Director, Simonetta Di Pippo, told Sputnik.

"I'm confident that the space station will stay there with all the partners fully involved until 2030. That is my hope, but I cannot say anything on behalf of member states," Di Pippo said. "They launched another module to the station (and) when you send it up to the station you want to benefit from your investment. And so, if you launch a module, then you want the module to stay there functioning, providing results from a scientific standpoint for a certain number of years, in principle for a long period of time."

Di Pippo pointed out, however, the ISS is something developed on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement and is completely separate from what they do at the UN at least from the standpoint of how the legal framework is being built.

She went on to underscore that the space station is becoming quite old, and there are some other initiatives to develop other space stations in lower orbit from different countries.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he hopes US-Russian cooperation in the ISS will continue beyond 2030. Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is expected to discuss the possibility of extending the ISS operation beyond 2024 at his meeting with Nelson, set to take place in the fall. Russia is planning to stop using the ISS by 2028 and will create a national space station instead given risks posed by ISS worn-out equipment.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nelson All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab ..

Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab Portal for Participation in Du ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt absorbs decades' highest int'l price-hike to ..

Govt absorbs decades' highest int'l price-hike to protect people: Tarin

12 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Keep Strengthening Cooperation - ..

Russia, China to Keep Strengthening Cooperation - Putin in Letter to Xi

12 minutes ago
 Japan's Imperial Household Announces Official Wedd ..

Japan's Imperial Household Announces Official Wedding Day of Princess Mako - Rep ..

12 minutes ago
 So far $314 million disbursed in vaccine support p ..

So far $314 million disbursed in vaccine support project for Pakistan, ADB count ..

24 minutes ago
 Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to sum ..

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to summit nine 8000m peaks

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.