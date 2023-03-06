UN Hopes Issue of Denying Russian Diplomats US Visas to Be Resolved With Host Country- Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations hopes the issue of Russian diplomats being denied US visas to attend an event at the world body in New York City will be resolved with the host country, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The United Nations hopes the issue of Russian diplomats being denied US visas to attend an event at the world body in New York City will be resolved with the host country, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"This is an issue that we hope to be resolved with the host country," Haq said on Monday.

The United States again refused to issue visas to a number of Russian diplomats who planned to take part in the activities of the working group on information and communication technologies at the UN headquarters in New York City.