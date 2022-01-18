UN Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Will Help Lessen Tensions Around Ukraine - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes the upcoming meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and hopes it will lower tensions around Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a senior State Department official said that the two diplomats had agreed to meet in Geneva on January 21.

"We are always very supportive of this type of dialogue, especially in a time of heightened tensions in the region, and we hope that the outcome of the meeting will be a lessening of those tensions," Dujarric said.