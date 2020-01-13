UN Hopes Moscow Talks on Libya to Restart Peace Process - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United Nations hopes that the ceasefire conference in Moscow will resume the peace process on Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, held talks in Moscow on the Libyan crisis mediated by Russia and Turkey.

"We are obviously following the developments in Moscow and our hope... [is] that these are possible steps that will lead to the convening of the international conference on Libya in Berlin," Dujarric said.

The international Berlin peace conference, backed by United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame, is expected to take place in January.

Dujarric also said the United Nations took note of the fact that the parties have accepted the ceasefire agreement and welcomed the step.

"What is important is that once everything has been signed, it is that all the parties fully follow the ceasefire and enable the peaceful way to address their differences," he added.

On Sunday, the East-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and West-based Government of the National Accord announced a ceasefire. However, Hamid al-Safi, the adviser to the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the agreement had not been signed yet.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Haftar, who leads the LNA, asked for a little extra time to look at the draft ceasefire agreement.